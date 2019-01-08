MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Georgetown at Xavier, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Georgia, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Creighton, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Auburn at Mississippi, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Houston at Temple, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; West Virginia at Kansas State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Florida at Arkansas, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; Iowa at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.; UMass at St. Louis, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; TCU at Kansas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Virginia at Boston College, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; San Jose State at Nevada, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Houston, ESPN and FSWI, 7 p.m.; Detroit at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
