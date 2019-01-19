MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Providence at Marquette, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Florida State at Boston College, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Illinois at Iowa, BTN, noon; Ohio State at Michigan, BTN, 2 p.m.; Duquesne at George Washington, NBCSN, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Fordham at Dayton, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Penn State at Maryland, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Houston at Wichita State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; LSU at Alabama, SEC, 1 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, FS1, 2 p.m.; La Salle at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Texas A&M at Georgia, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Florida at Ole Miss, SEC, 3 p.m.; West Virginia at Baylor, FS1, 4 p.m.; Minnesota at Nebraska, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wisconsin, BTN, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF: LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, NBC, 2 p.m.; PGA Desert Classic, GOLF, 2 p.m.

NBA: Phoenix at Minnesota, FSNO, 6 p.m.

NFL: Please see page B5

AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

