MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Providence at Marquette, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Florida State at Boston College, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Illinois at Iowa, BTN, noon; Ohio State at Michigan, BTN, 2 p.m.; Duquesne at George Washington, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Fordham at Dayton, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Penn State at Maryland, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Houston at Wichita State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; LSU at Alabama, SEC, 1 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, FS1, 2 p.m.; La Salle at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Texas A&M at Georgia, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Florida at Ole Miss, SEC, 3 p.m.; West Virginia at Baylor, FS1, 4 p.m.; Minnesota at Nebraska, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wisconsin, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, NBC, 2 p.m.; PGA Desert Classic, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NBA: Phoenix at Minnesota, FSNO, 6 p.m.
NFL: Please see page B5
AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.