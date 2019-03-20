BOWLING: PBA Bowling: PBA World Championship, Allen Park, Mich., FS1, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NCAA Tournament: Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), first round, CBS, 11:15 a.m.; NCAA Tournament: LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), first round, TRU, 11:40 a.m.; NCAA Tournament: Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), first round, TNT, 12;30 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), first round, TBS, 1 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), first round, CBS, 1:45 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont (27-5), first round, TRU, 2:10 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), first round, TNT, 3 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4), first round, TBS, 3:30 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), first round, TNT, 5:50 p.m.; Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), first round, CBS, 6:10 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Teams TBD., Second Round, ESPNU, 6:10 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary’s (22-11), first round, TBS, 6:20 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), first round, TRU, 6:20 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), first round, TNT, 8:20 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), first round, CBS, 8:40 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), first round, TBS, 8:50 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), first round, TRU, 8:57 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Maryland at Penn St., ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Michigan at Ohio St., BTN, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING: NCAA Championships: first round, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; NCAA Championships: second round, ESPN, 6 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING: World Championships: pairs free skate, Japan (taped), NBCSN, noon; World Championships: men’s short program, Japan (taped), NBCSN, 2 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: Valspar Championship, first round, Palm Harbor, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, Phoenix, Ariz., GOLF, 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Euro 2020: Belgium vs. Russia, Group 1 match, qualifying, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
