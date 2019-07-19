AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: Geelong at Hawthorn, FS2, 10 p.m.
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Loudon, N.H., CNBC, 9 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 10:15 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 3 p.m.; IndyCar Racing: The Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL: Week 5: Kansas City, Mo., CBS, 3 p.m.
BOXING: PBC Fight Night: Plant-Lee, Las Vegas, Nev., FOX, 6 p.m.
CYCLING: Tour de France: Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.; Tour de France: Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France (taped), NBC, 2 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 4 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland, NBC, 6 a..m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland, NBC, 10 a.m.; U.S. Junior Amateur: championship match, Toledo, Ohio, FS1, 1 p.m.; Baha Mar Showdown: From the Bahamas (taped), CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, third round, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF, 3 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, Midland, Mich., GOLF, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon; The Haskell Invitational: Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series, Monmouth, N.J., NBC, 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN, 5 p.m.; UFC Fight Nigh Main Card: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
MLB: Colorado at NY Yankees, MLB, noon; NY Mets at San Francisco, FS1, 3 p.m.; Washington at Atlanta, FS1, 6 p.m.; Miami at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, Singapore, ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.; International Champions Cup: Benfica vs. Guadalajara, Santa Clara, Calif., ESPN, 3 p.m.; International Champions Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, Houston, Texas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL: Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, round 2, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, round 2, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 1 p.m.; Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, round 2, Lexington, Ky., ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, round 2, Lexington, Ky., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
TENNIS: WTT: San Diego at Orange County, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
WNBA: Los Angeles at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.; Phoenix at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.