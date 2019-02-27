MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Xavier at St. John’s, FS1, 5 p.m.; Nebraska at Michigan, ESPN, 6 p.m.; UConn at Wichita State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Winthrop at Hampton, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; Old Dominion at Texas-San Antonio, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; USC at UCLA, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Minnesota at Northwestern, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois, ESPNEWS, 8 p.m.; Tulane at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Arizona at Oregon State, FS1, 8 p.m.; Gonzaga at Pacific, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; UC-Irvine at UC-Davis, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; Washington at California, FS1, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Minnesota at Rutgers, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.; Ohio State at Wisconsin, BTN, 7:30 p.m.; Missouri at Arkansas, SEC, 8 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour Honda Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour HSBC Women’s World Championship, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING: San Francisco at Milwaukee, FSWI, 2 p.m.

NBA: Minnesota at Indiana, FSN, 6 p.m.; Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, TNT, 7 p.m.; Utah at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NHL: Tampa Bay at Boston, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

