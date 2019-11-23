CFL GREY CUP: Hamilton vs Winnipeg, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: North Carolina A&T vs Eastern Michigan, CBSSN, 10 a.m.; North Florida at Creighton, FS1, 1 p.m.; Louisiana State vs Rhode Island, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.; Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.; Lamar at Kentucky, SEC, 5 p.m.; Utah State vs North Texas, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.; Nicholls State vs Maryland (Baltimore County), CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Clemson vs TCU, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Connecticut at Ohio State, ESPN, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Missouri at Tennessee, SEC, 1 p.m.; Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN, 1:30 p.m.; Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC, 3 p.m.;
GOLF: PGA The RSM Classic, GOLF, noon; LPGA The CME Group Tour Championship, GOLF, 7 p.m.
NFL: Carolina at New Orleans, CBS, noon; Seattle at Philadelphia, FOX, noon; Dallas at New England, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga Hertha Berlin at Augsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League Manchester United at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Bundasliga Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1, 11 a.m.
