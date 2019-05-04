AUTO RACING: IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Gander RV 400, Dover, Del., FS1, 1 p.m.; NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga., FS1, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Florida at Georgia, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Ole Miss at LSU, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, SEC, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BEACH WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinals, ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPN, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE: Patriot League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Ivy League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Specials, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, BTN, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 1 p.m.; Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN, 3 p.m.; UC Davis at Long Beach State, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, Charlotte, N.C., CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Insperity Invitational, final round, Houston, Texas, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: Mediheal Championship, final round, Daly City, Calif., GOLF, 5 p.m.
MLB: Minnesota at NY Yankees or Seattle at Cleveland, MLB, noon; Houston vs. LA Angels, Mexico, ESPN, 3 p.m.; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Toronto at Philadelphia, Eastern Semifinals, Game 4, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Denver at Portland, Western Semifinals, Game 4, TNT, 6 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: St. Louis at Dallas, West 2nd Round, Game 6, NBC, 2 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, East 2nd Round, Game 5(If necessary), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
RUGBY: MLR: Houston SaberCats vs. Rugby United New York, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Schalke 04, FS1, 6:20 a.m.; Serie A: Atalanta at Lazio, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester United at Huddersfield Town, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Premier League: Watford at Chelsea, CNBC, 8 a.m.; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at SC Freiburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Bayer Leverkusen, FS2, 11 a.m.; MLS: Atlanta United at Sporting KC, FS1, 8 p.m.
