COLLEGE BASEBALL: LSU at Arkansas, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Big 10 Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Iowa, First Round, BTN, 10 a.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, SEC, 11 a.m.; Big 10 Tournament: Nebraska vs. Illinois, First Round, BTN, 12:30 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, SEC, 1:30 p.m.; Big 10 Tournament: Indiana vs. Penn State, First Round, BTN, 3:30 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, SEC, 4 p.m.; Big 10 Tournament: Rutgers vs. Purdue, First Round, BTN, 6 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S CURLING: World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final of the inaugural World Cup, China, NBCSN, 11 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: British Masters, first round, England, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.; European Tour Golf: British Masters, first round, England, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, first round, Hoover, Alaska, GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, Dallas, Texas, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Professional Fighters League: welterweights and women’s lightweights, Uniondale, N.Y., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
MLB: Miami at Chicago Cubs OR Cincinnati at Oakland (2:30 p.m.), MLB, 1 p.m.; San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB, 4 p.m.; Seattle at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (6:30 p.m.), MLB, 5:30 p.m.; Washington at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Arizona (joined in progress) (9:30 p.m.), MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Toronto at Philadelphia, East Semifinals, Game 6, ESPN, 7 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Denver at Portland, West Semifinals, Game 6, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Carolina at Boston, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
