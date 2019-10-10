AUTO RACING: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.; Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 3, Suzuka, Japan, ESPNU, 9:55 p.m.
CFL: Ottawa at Toronto, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Lafayette at Princeton, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Colorado State at New Mexico, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Virginia at Miami, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Colorado at Oregon, FS1, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY: Air Force at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S): Maryland at Michigan State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Michigan State at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.; South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, GOLF, 3 a.m.; European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, first round, Wake County, N.C., GOLF, 11:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, second round, Houston, GOLF, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: PFL Playoffs: Welterweight and Women’s Lightweight, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
MLB: N.L. Championship Series: Washington at St. Louis, Game 1, TBS, 7 p.m.
NBA: Preseason: Utah at New Orleans, NBA, 7 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Italy, Pool B, Toyota, Japan, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: France vs. Iceland, Reykjavík, Iceland, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Cuba, Washington, FS1, 6 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5:30 a.m.; WTA: The Tianjin Open, Semifinals, TENNIS, 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.