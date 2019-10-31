ON TV
AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Maryland at Michigan, ABC, 11 a.m.; NC State at Wake Forest, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Houston at UCF, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, FOX, 11 a.m.; Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN, 11 a.m.; UTSA at Texas A&M, SEC, 11 a.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.; Georgia vs Florida, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Kansas State at Kansas, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; Arkansas State at UL Monroe, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.; UTEP at North Texas, NFL, 2:30 p.m.; Army at Air Force, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Miami at Florida State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; TCU at Oklahoma State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Rutgers at Illinois, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Wofford at Clemson, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Utah at Washington, FOX, 3 p.m.; Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC, 3 p.m.; Tulsa at Tulane, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Oregon at Arizona, PAC12, 3:30 p.m.; Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; UAB at Tennessee, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.; SMU at Memphis, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Virginia at North Carolina, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.; Oregon at USC, FOX, 7 p.m.; Colorado at UCLA, PAC12, 8 p.m.; BYU at Utah State, ESPN2, 9 p.m.; Boise State at San Jose State, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.; New Mexico at Nevada, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Penn State at Nebraska, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The Bermuda Championship, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.; LPGA The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, GOLF, 7 p.m.; PGA The HSBC Champions, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 244 Prelims, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NBA: Denver at Orlando, NBA, 6 p.m.; Toronto at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Washington, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Philadelphia at Portland, NBA, 9 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League Manchester United at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.; Series A Napoli at AS Roma, ESPNEWS, 8:55 a.m.; Bundesliga Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 9:30 a.m.; Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 9:30 a.m.; Premier League Southampton at Manchester City, NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.; Premier League Wolverhampton at Arsenal, CNBC, 10 a.m.; Premier League Chelsea at Watford, NBCSN, 12:25 p.m.; Bundesliga Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
