COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Chicago St. at Indiana, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Wagner at Seton Hall, FS2, 5:30 p.m.; Michigan vs Kansas, ESPN, 6 p.m.; North Carolina at Wofford, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Morgan St. at Villanova, FS1, 6 p.m.; Lenoir-Rhyne at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.; Coppin State at Wisconsin, BTN, 7 p.m; Norfolk St. at Michigan, BTN, 7:30 p.m.; IUPUI at Xavier, FS2, 7:30 p.m.; Florida at Florida St., ESPN2, 8 p.m.; UMBC at Marquette, 8 p.m.; South Alabama at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.; Duke vs Kentucky, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.; W. Kentucky at Washington, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.; BYU at Nevada, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Kent State at Buffalo, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
NBA: Washington at Dallas, NBA, 7:30 p.m.; Milwaukee at Portland, FSWI, 9 p.m.
NHL: Edmonton at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at San Jose, FSNO, 9:30 p.m.
