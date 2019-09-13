AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: Finals Series: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, Semifinal, FS2, 4 a.m.
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: qualifying, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 3 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Reading, Reading, Pa., FS1, 11 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Pittsburgh at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.; Eastern Michigan at Illinois, BTN, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Temple, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Kansas State at Mississippi State, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Arkansas State at Georgia, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, FOX, 11 a.m.; North Carolina State at West Virginia, FS1, 11 a.m.; Chattanooga at Tennessee, SEC, 11 a.m.; New Mexico at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.; Southern California at BYU, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Georgia Southern at Minnesota, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Alabama at South Carolina, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; East Carolina at Navy, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Stanford at Central Florida, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Oklahoma State at Tulsa, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Memphis at South Alabama, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.; Army at Texas-San Antonio, NFL, 2:30 p.m.; Arizona State at Michigan State, FOX, 3 p.m.; Iowa at Iowa State, FS1, 3 p.m.; Colorado State at Arkansas, SEC, 3 p.m.; Florida at Kentucky, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Kent State at Auburn, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Lamar at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Clemson at Syracuse, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Texas Christian at Purdue, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Northwestern State at Louisiana State, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Texas at Rice, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Oklahoma at UCLA, FOX, 7 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1, 7 p.m.; Portland State at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.; Texas Tech at Arizona, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, Perthshire, Scotland, GOLF, 2 a.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, Perthshire, Scotland, GOLF, 6 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, third round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, second round, Grand Blanc, Mich. (taped), GOLF, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN’S): Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Redwoods, Second-Round Playoff, Harrison, N.J., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs OR NY Yankees at Toronto (2 p.m.), MLB, 1 p.m.; Atlanta at Washington (joined in progress), MLB, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Cleveland, MLB, 6 p.m.; Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Köln, FS2, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, FS2, 11:30 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, FS2, 4:55 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Semifinals, Cary, N.C., TENNIS, noon; WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, Singles Final, Hiroshima, Japan, TENNIS, 9:30 p.m.
