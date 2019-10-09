AUTO RACING: Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 1, Suzuka, Japan, ESPNEWS, 7:55 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Syracuse at North Carolina State, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S): Penn State at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.; Arkansas at Louisiana State, SEC, 6 p.m.; Ohio State at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, GOLF, 3 a.m.; European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, Houston, GOLF, 2 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany, NBCSN, 9 a.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB: A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 5, FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA: Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai, NBA, 6:30 a.m.; Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NFL: NY Giants at New England, FOX, NFL, 7:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Rotterdam, Netherlands, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5:30 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA: WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 5, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
