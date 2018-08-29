THURSDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: New Mexico St. at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.; UCF at UConn, ESPNU, 6 p.m.;Wake Forest at Tulane, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., FS1, 7 p.m.; Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF: European PGA Tour Made In Denmark, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; Web.com Tour DAP Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, GOLF, 6 p.m.

MLB: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWI, 11:30 a.m.; Minnesota at Cleveland, FSN, noon; Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, MLB, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

NFL PRESEASON: Cleveland at Detroit, NFL, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Tennessee, WKBT, KMSP, 7 p.m.; Green Bay at Kansas City, WXOW, 7:30 p.m.; Denver at Arizona, NFL, 9 p.m.

U.S. OPEN TENNIS: Second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.