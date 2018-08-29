THURSDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: New Mexico St. at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.; UCF at UConn, ESPNU, 6 p.m.;Wake Forest at Tulane, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., FS1, 7 p.m.; Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF: European PGA Tour Made In Denmark, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; Web.com Tour DAP Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, GOLF, 6 p.m.
MLB: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWI, 11:30 a.m.; Minnesota at Cleveland, FSN, noon; Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, MLB, 9:30 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON: Cleveland at Detroit, NFL, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Tennessee, WKBT, KMSP, 7 p.m.; Green Bay at Kansas City, WXOW, 7:30 p.m.; Denver at Arizona, NFL, 9 p.m.
U.S. OPEN TENNIS: Second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.