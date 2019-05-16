AUTO RACING: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Charlotte qualifying, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 3:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 5 p.m.; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN, 2 p.m.; Rutgers at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.; Michigan at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs. Ohio State, ESPN2, 10 a.m.; NCAA Regionals: Boise State vs. Stanford, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; NCAA Regionals: South Carolina vs. South Florida, SEC, 11 a.m.; NCAA Regionals: Teams TBD, ESPN2, noon; NCAA Regionals: Bethune-Cookman at Florida State, ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: Boston University at Florida, SEC, 1:30 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: St. Francis-Pa. at Michigan, ESPNI, 3:30 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: Alabama State at Alabama, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: Drake vs. Georgia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: Cal State-Fullerton vs. Missouri, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: Colorado State vs. Auburn, ESPN, 8 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: UMBC at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: Weber State at UCLA, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; NCAA Regionals: Harvard at Arizona, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
CYCLING: Tour of California: Stage 6, Ontario to Mt. Baldy, Calif. (taped), NBCSN, 4 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: PGA Championship, second round, Farmingdale, N.Y., TNT, noon.
HORSE RACING: Black-Eyed Susan: The 95th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, Baltimore, Md., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
MLB: Houston at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Washington, MLB, 6 p.m.
NBA: NBA Draft Combine: Day 2, Chicago, Ill., ESPN2, 2 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Toronto at Milwaukee, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at St. Louis, Western Conference Finals, Game 4, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Soccer: Germany vs. Netherlands, The Final, Bulgaria, ESPNU, 5:50 a.m.
