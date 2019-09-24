COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Ohio State at Maryland, BTN, 6 p.m.; West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Michigan State at Penn State, FS1, 7 p.m.; Arkansas at Louisiana State, SEC, 7 p.m.; Texas Christian at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
GOLF: Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, first round, Shanghai, ESPN2, midnight.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Oakland at LA Angels, ESPN, 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma, ESPNEWS, 1:55 p.m.; Liga MX: Veracruz at Santos Laguna, FS2, 7 p.m.; Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana, FS1, 9 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S): NWSL: Washington at Houston, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, TENNIS, 10 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, midnight.
