AUTO RACING: Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, practice session 2, Azerbaijan, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Talladega, Ala., FS1, 3:30 p.m.; ARCA Series: From Talladega, Ala., FS1, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T, ESPNU, noon; Minnesota vs. Indiana, BTN, 4:30 p.m.; Auburn at Vanderbilt, SEC, 7 p.m.; Illinois at Nebraska, BTN, 7:30 p.m.; San Francisco at Gonzaga, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE/HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Penn Relays: the 125th Penn Relays from Philadelphia, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE: Marist at Canisius, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Ohio State at Michigan, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Colgate at Bucknell, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Denver at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Rutgers at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.; Georgia at South Carolina, SEC, 5 p.m.; Wichita State at Tulsa, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: Trophee Hassan II, second round, Morocco, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; European Tour Golf: Trophee Hassan II, second round, Morocco, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, first round, Ridgedale, Mo., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, New Orleans, La., GOLF, 2:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, second round, Los Angeles, Calif., GOLF, 5:30 p.m.; Women’s Golf: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, third round, Japan, GOLF, 11 p.m.
MLB: Milwaukee at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Golden State at LA Clippers, West 1st Round, Game 6, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NFL: NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Nashville, Tenn., ABC, ESPN, NFL, 6 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, East 2nd Round, Game 1, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at San Jose, West 2nd Round, Game 1, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
RUGBY: MLR: Rugby United New York vs. Raptors de Glendale, CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Augsburg. FS2, 1:20 p.m.; Premier League: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
