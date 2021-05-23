Yelich homers in Milwaukee win

CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-4 on Sunday.

Yelich, who has been hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs.

“I’m still trying to find it,” Yelich said. “But I hope it’s a step in the right direction. Will have to wait and see.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Yelich just needs to get consistent at-bats.

“That’s something that he hasn’t had,” he said. “He’s seeing the ball well since he’s been back. Positive signs for sure.”

Wong, who returned to the lineup after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning on Friday, hit a two-run triple in the sixth. He grounded to second in the eighth, falling a home run shy of the Brewers’ first cycle since Yelich in 2018, also against the Reds.

“You could tell in my last at-bat I was trying for it,” Wong said. “I’ve never had (a cycle), so why not see what happens?”