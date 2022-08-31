YMCA of Chippewa Valley hires new CEO

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley announces its nationwide search for a new Chief Executive Officer has succeeded with the hiring of Derek White. He will replace Theresa Hillis who retired in June after four years in that position.

White’s 22-year career has spanned YMCAs in Charlotte (NC), Columbia (SC), and – most recently – at the YMCA of the Chesapeake in Maryland. He currently serves as a Vice President of Operations for the YMCA of the Chesapeake with direct responsibility of four full facility YMCAs and a tennis and pickleball center.

"I'm honored to have been selected by a dynamic group of volunteers to represent the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley as the new Chief Executive Officer,” says White. “After engaging with staff and board members, it is clear that our organization has a rich history of serving the Chippewa Valley and I'm eager to get involved in seeing how we can continue to best serve our community and its people. My family is looking forward to moving to the area and working hard to see the YMCA be a place of positive change in people's lives."

Pam Haller, president of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley board of directors and chair of the search committee, said, “We look forward to having Derek as the next Chief Executive Officer for our Y. He brings vast experience in the Y organization, as well as a long tenure of successful operations and community engagement. We are excited to welcome Derek into our community and helping us lead the Y into the future.”

White will move to the area in October with his wife, Rachel, and their four children. His official start date will be October 15.

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is one of the Chippewa Valley’s leading non-profit organizations strengthening our community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Annually, the YMCA engages more than 20,000 men, women, and children – regardless of age, income, or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.