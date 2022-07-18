YMCA offering mobile programs to rural areas

The Chippewa Falls YMCA has started a ‘Y on the Fly’ program that allows the YMCA to be mobile and provide services to rural communities.

The mobile YMCA program delivers games, activities and healthy snacks to children and their families in rural areas during the summer months.

The YMCA van will be loaded with games and staff who will offer at least an hour of activities at each stop. Another 30 minutes will be spent preparing nutritious snacks with children.

“The Y on the Fly program allows us to bring the YMCA to areas that don’t have as many opportunities for youth and families to get active,” said Carrie Mathwig, the Chippewa Falls YMCA’s healthy living director.

“Transportation to Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire can be a barrier for some, so we are going to bring the YMCA to them,” she said.

“These opportunities allow us to serve the health and well-being of our rural communities and provide fun activities for our youth and families to look forward to,” Mathwig said. “We strive to reach beyond our buildings to serve and connect with our community.”

Following are the upcoming Y on the Fly events:

• Storytime in the Park at Riverview Park, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 203 E. Mill Ave., Cadott.

• Y on the Fly at Lotz Park, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 215 E. Patten St., Boyd.

• Pirate-themed Kids Move and Y on the Fly, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, 12 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.

• Y on the Fly at Village Park, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 407 S. East St., New Auburn.

• Christmas in July at Stacker City Farmer’s Market, 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 113 N. Fifth St., Cornell.

Y on the Fly events are free and open to the public. To learn more, visit ymca-cv.org/events.