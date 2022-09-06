The Chippewa Falls YMCA and Eau Claire YMCA will offer free admission from September 9-18, 2022, to join YMCAs across the nation in celebrating Welcoming Week.

“Welcoming Week is an opportunity for YMCA branches across the country to remind their

communities that everyone is welcome at the Y,” Suzie Slota, Director of Mission

Advancement for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley stated. “The YMCA has something for

everyone. We never turn anyone away because of their fitness level, age, religion, ethnicity,

or income level. Our YMCAs are melting pots of people from all walks of life, and we love

that! This diversity makes us stronger and a more interesting place to be. It’s important to

us as an organization that everyone feels welcome and feels like they belong.”

During Welcoming Week, the public can use the Chippewa Falls YMCA (611 Jefferson Ave,

Chippewa Falls) and Eau Claire YMCA (700 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire) at no cost.

Additionally, the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center and the John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis

Center will be hosting free public events and classes during Welcoming Week.

Slota shared, “During Welcoming Week, we are focusing on connecting communities and

giving everyone the opportunities to get involved. The John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis

Center will be offering open tennis. The YMCA Sports Center will be letting families attend

Family Fun Zone on September 13 free of charge. The Eau Claire YMCA is offering fitness

classes in Spanish. The Chippewa Falls YMCA is offering fitness classes for all ages. The list

goes on, and there is truly something for everyone!”

The Eau Claire YMCA and Chippewa Falls YMCA each have open gym and open swim times, a

walking track, weight room, cardio room, private fitness studio, racquetball courts, a golf

simulator (Chippewa Falls only), and group exercise classes available during this time. To see

a full schedule of events, please visit www.ymca-cv.org/welcomingweek.

A photo ID will be required and non-member minors must be accompanied by an individual

16 years or older. Visit www.ymca-cv.org to see building hours, age restrictions for certain

activities, and schedules.

