Zane Rafael

Zane C. Rafael, 22, Houston, was charged June 24 with driving a vehicle without consent, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rafael was spotted June 8 changing the tire of a stolen Chrysler Pacifica using a stolen tire jack and identified as the man seen on camera driving the van out of a downtown La Crosse parking ramp without the permission of the owners, according to the complaint. He also had a glass marijuana pipe when arrested.