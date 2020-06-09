Zara McIntosh
0 comments

Zara McIntosh

  • 0

Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News