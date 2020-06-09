Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
