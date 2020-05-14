Zimmer sequestering at ranch with son

They’ve built a golf course of sorts, with one green and four tee boxes that Adam Zimmer has been taking advantage while shuttered NFL facilities have scattered almost all employees around the country. In between virtual meetings with coaches and players, Zimmer has taken breaks by hopping on his tractor to prime the fields for planting. Adam Zimmer, who is also the linebackers coach and shared the promotion with defensive line coach Andre Patterson, has made good use of his meat smoker for dinners, and evenings have featured plenty of bonfires.

“I can go get on the four-wheeler, on the tractor, go fishing and shoot guns, or whatever I want to do. So it’s not like I’m totally quarantined, even though I am, but I really miss being around the players,” Zimmer said. “They’re probably going to get an extra dose of me when they get back.”

Alas, all the videoconferencing in the world can’t match the value of in-person conversation at what would be on-field practices this month for the Vikings and the rest of the league in a normal year.

“I want to get out there. I want to coach and correct them, teach them, try to build the camaraderie that we need as a football team,” Zimmer said. “But unfortunately, we’re not able to do that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0