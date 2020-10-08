Zingler leads golfers at Sectional

Tomah High School sophomore Amelia Zingler finished second out of 48 golfers to lead the Timberwolves to the championship of the WIAA Division 1 Tomah Sectional Monday at Hiawatha Golf Club.

Tomah used its home course advantage to defeat runnerup Waunakee by three strokes. Both teams will advance to next week’s state tournament at Meadow Valleys in Kohler.

Timberwolves coach Tonya Gnewikow said her team did an excellent job of handling extremely windy conditions that inflated scores across the board. Only one golfer, medalist Lanie Veenedall of New Richmond, broke 80.

“Those were some of the windiest conditions I can ever remember for a tournament,” Gnewikow said. “I told them you’re not going to be able to wait on your shot until the wind dies down.”

Zingler fired an 80 over 18 holes. Teammate Brin Neumann was two shots behind at 82 and finished fourth.

Other Tomah scores: Jayda Zhu (89, 12th), Sophie Pokela (90, 13th) and Hannah Zhu (100, 31st).

The top two teams and top three individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to state.

Team scores: Tomah 341, Waunakee 344, Onalaska 356, New Richmond 359, River Falls 381, Hudson 387, Reedsburg 394, Menomonie 470.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

